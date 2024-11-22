Prior month 0.4%

Retail sales for September x.x% vs 0.4% est.

Ex Auto 0.9% vs 0.5% est. Prior month revised -0.8% from -0.7%

Advanced retail sales estimate for October 0.7%

Details:

Retail sales increased 0.4% to $66.9 billion in September, with gains in six of nine subsectors, led by food and beverage retailers.

Core retail sales (excluding gasoline, fuel vendors, and motor vehicles/parts) rose 1.4% in September.

Retail sales in volume terms increased 0.8% in September.

Retail sales were up 0.9% in Q3, with a 1.3% increase in volume terms.

Food and beverage retailers saw a 3.0% rise in sales, driven by a 3.3% increase at supermarkets and grocery retailers, following a 1.9% decline in August.

Beer, wine, and liquor store sales increased 4.4%, marking the first rise in three months.

Sales at building material and garden equipment/supplies dealers increased 3.0% in September.

Core retail sales decreased for clothing, accessories, shoes, jewelry, and related goods, down 0.8% in September.

From the providences:

Retail sales increased in five provinces in September, with Alberta leading at +2.3%, driven by higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers.

Quebec saw a 0.6% rise in retail sales, with a 0.3% increase in the Montréal CMA.

Ontario experienced the largest provincial decline at -0.1%, due to lower sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers, while sales in the Toronto CMA remained unchanged

The price of USDCAD has moved lower. The price is back below the 200 and 100 hour MA at 1.4000 and 1.3988. Staying below t..4000 keeps the sellers in firm control. The 100 bar MA on the 4-hour chart comes in at 1.3954. Move below it and staying below, is more bearish with swing area low at 1.3945 and then the low for the week at 1.3930 as downside targets.