  • Prior month C$-2.65 billion
  • Canadian investment in foreign securities: $17.8 billion in November (highest since March 2024), reversing a $2.7 billion divestment in October.
  • Foreign debt securities acquired: $11.9 billion.
    • Bonds: $10.3 billion.
      • Non-US foreign bonds: $6.7 billion.
      • US bonds: $3.6 billion.
  • Foreign equities investment: $5.9 billion, primarily US shares (+$5.1 billion), after two months of divestment.
  • Foreign investors acquired $16.4 billion of Canadian securities in November, primarily driven by purchases of debt securities.
  • Debt securities acquisitions totaled $25.2 billion, mainly in federal government instruments.
  • Record-high investment in Canadian money market instruments: $19.5 billion.
    • Government of Canada Treasury bills: +$15.3 billion.
    • Provincial paper: +$2.3 billion.
    • Private corporate paper: +$2.7 billion.
  • Canadian bond investments by foreign investors: $5.7 billion (lowest monthly figure in 2024).
    • Federal government bonds: +$7.1 billion.
    • Private corporate bonds: +$1.3 billion (down from $8.4 billion in October).
    • Year-to-date foreign bond acquisitions in 2024: $191.6 billion (vs. $74.9 billion in 2023), with $107.9 billion in government bonds.
  • Foreign divestment in Canadian shares: $8.8 billion in November, following two months of investments totaling $24.7 billion.
    • Driven by secondary market sales and portfolio share redemptions due to M&A activity