- Prior month C$-2.65 billion
- Canadian investment in foreign securities: $17.8 billion in November (highest since March 2024), reversing a $2.7 billion divestment in October.
- Foreign debt securities acquired: $11.9 billion.
- Bonds: $10.3 billion.
- Non-US foreign bonds: $6.7 billion.
- US bonds: $3.6 billion.
- Foreign equities investment: $5.9 billion, primarily US shares (+$5.1 billion), after two months of divestment.
- Foreign investors acquired $16.4 billion of Canadian securities in November, primarily driven by purchases of debt securities.
- Debt securities acquisitions totaled $25.2 billion, mainly in federal government instruments.
- Record-high investment in Canadian money market instruments: $19.5 billion.
- Government of Canada Treasury bills: +$15.3 billion.
- Provincial paper: +$2.3 billion.
- Private corporate paper: +$2.7 billion.
- Canadian bond investments by foreign investors: $5.7 billion (lowest monthly figure in 2024).
- Federal government bonds: +$7.1 billion.
- Private corporate bonds: +$1.3 billion (down from $8.4 billion in October).
- Year-to-date foreign bond acquisitions in 2024: $191.6 billion (vs. $74.9 billion in 2023), with $107.9 billion in government bonds.
- Foreign divestment in Canadian shares: $8.8 billion in November, following two months of investments totaling $24.7 billion.
- Driven by secondary market sales and portfolio share redemptions due to M&A activity