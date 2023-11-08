Prior was +3.4% (revised to +4.3%)

Sept permit value $11.2B

Residential permits +4.3% m/m

Non-residential -21.0%

Permits up 3.4% in Q3

There is a crunch coming for Canadian real estate and rumors are swirling about the demise of a prominent developer but there is a long lag at work before it hits construction. It's coming but it's not here yet.

The story in this month's data is that August institutional construction was at a record with several large projects worth a total of $2.1 billion and that has run off.