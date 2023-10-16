Data for Canadian inflation, September 2023, is due later on Tuesday, at 0830 Eastern time:

CIBC:

Excluding food and energy, price pressures could look a little tamer this month as demand for services such as travel, hotels and restaurants exerts some downward pressure.

However, the ongoing rise in mortgage interest costs will continue to apply upward pressure.

Adding it all up, we see a 0.1% monthly advance in overall CPI in September (0.5% seasonally adjusted), which will see the annual rate tick up slightly to 4.1%.

TD: