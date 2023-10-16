Data for Canadian inflation, September 2023, is due later on Tuesday, at 0830 Eastern time:
- This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here.
- The times in the left-most column are GMT.
- The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.
Previews via:
CIBC:
- Excluding food and energy, price pressures could look a little tamer this month as demand for services such as travel, hotels and restaurants exerts some downward pressure.
- However, the ongoing rise in mortgage interest costs will continue to apply upward pressure.
- Adding it all up, we see a 0.1% monthly advance in overall CPI in September (0.5% seasonally adjusted), which will see the annual rate tick up slightly to 4.1%.
TD:
- We look for headline CPI to hold at 4.0% YoY in September with prices unchanged from the prior month as seasonal headwinds to groceries and travel-related components exert a mild headwind.