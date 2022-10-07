Canada employment

Prior report -39.7K revised to -xx.xK

Employment change 21.1Kvs 20.0K expected

unemployment rate 5.2% vs 5.4% expected and 5.4% last month

Full-time employment 5.7K vs -77.2K last month

part-time employment 15.4K vs +37.5K last month

participation rate 64.7% vs 64.8% last month

average hourly wages 5.2% vs 5.6% last month

public-sector employment increased by 35K

private sector employment was little changed

self-employment was little change in September from both the monthly and year over year basis

The report is more or less in line with expectations. The unemployment rate did dipped to 5.2%. Average hourly earnings also fell from 5.6% last month to 5.2% this month. Nevertheless it was the 4th consecutive month above 5%. Average hourly earnings that were up in a nearly all industries on a year-over-year basis.

The USDCAD moved higher initially as US employment data was tilted to the upside. The high price extended to 1.37597, which was just below the early European session high of 1.3760. The current price is back down to 1.3740. The price was at 1.3721 just prior to the report.

Bank of Canada's Macklem spoke on Wednesday and said:

labor market remains tight and economy is in excess demand

The most focus was on inflation where he said

inflationary pressures have yet to ease

we haven't yet to see clear evidence that underlying inflation in Canada has come down

domestic inflationary pressures have yet to ease

even after stripping out CPI components that are volatile or don't reflect generalized price changes, inflation is running at about 5%. That's too high

forward-looking indicator suggests Canadian economy is slowing

labor markets remain tight and economy is in excess demand

The Bank of Canada is likely to continue their tightening program going forward, but so too will the Fed.