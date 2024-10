Prior was -0.8%

Producer prices -0.9% y/y vs +0.2% prior

Raw materials price index -3.1% vs -3.1% prior

Raw materials price index -8.8% y/y

For months I've highlighted the drag from commodity prices and now we have Canadian CPI running at 1.5% y/y. That will continue for a couple more months with WTI running at $71 but at some point the commodity drag on inflation becomes a boost. That's why core inflation is so key right now.