Prior was -1.1 billion

Exports $63.88 billion vs $64.31 billion prior

Imports $65.15 billion vs $65.41 billion prior

Trade deficit narrows to -$1.3B from -$1.5B prior

Trade surplus with US widens to $8.3B from $7.8B

Exports to US rose 1.6%, imports up 0.8%

Energy exports -2.6% on lower crude oil prices

Aircraft exports jumped 10.3% on higher US private jet shipments

Metal/mineral exports -5.4% on lower gold transfers

Real exports +1.4%, showing volume gains despite nominal decline

The details show a mixed picture with lower commodity prices weighing on nominal values while real volumes improved. The widening surplus with the US is a bright spot, though a vulnerability in the election.

USD/CAD is down 25 pips to 1.3876 today.