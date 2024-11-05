- Prior was -1.1 billion
- Exports $63.88 billion vs $64.31 billion prior
- Imports $65.15 billion vs $65.41 billion prior
- Trade deficit narrows to -$1.3B from -$1.5B prior
- Trade surplus with US widens to $8.3B from $7.8B
- Exports to US rose 1.6%, imports up 0.8%
- Energy exports -2.6% on lower crude oil prices
- Aircraft exports jumped 10.3% on higher US private jet shipments
- Metal/mineral exports -5.4% on lower gold transfers
- Real exports +1.4%, showing volume gains despite nominal decline
The details show a mixed picture with lower commodity prices weighing on nominal values while real volumes improved. The widening surplus with the US is a bright spot, though a vulnerability in the election.
USD/CAD is down 25 pips to 1.3876 today.