- Prior was 52.4
- Output and new orders both fall
- Inflation continues to trend lower
- Jobs added on brighter outlook
The US PMI is due at 9:45 am ET.
Commenting on the latest survey results, Paul Smith, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:
“The recovery of Canada’s manufacturing economy stalled during March, with renewed falls in both production and new orders signalled. Broader macroeconomic uncertainty, and the negative impact of rising prices on client purchasing power were key factors that weighed on market demand.
“Nonetheless, despite these setbacks, there were some positive news to take from the survey, namely that price pressures continued to fall over the month amid reports of better supply-side stability. These are welcome developments given their roles in constraining manufacturing sector performance since the onset of the pandemic in 2020. And despite some residual challenges persisting – cost inflation remains high for instance – firms are growing in confidence, with optimism rising to its strongest in nearly a year and hiring activity being sustained. ”