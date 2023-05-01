Canada manufacturing PMI
Canada S&P Global manufacturing PMI

Paul Smith from S&P Global commented:

Although Canada’s manufacturing sector returned to growth in April, it did so only marginally with underlying data suggesting the recovery remained on shaky ground. Output and employment growth were sustained, but another drop in new orders is probably the most notable development. Clients are hesitant in their spending decisions, unsure of the direction of the economy at a time when prices remain high.
Cost inflation especially remains stubbornly high, with prices increasing to the strongest degree of the year so far. But manufacturers found themselves facing a tricky dilemma: although margins are under pressure from elevated costs, equally underwhelming demand is bearing down on their pricing power. No wonder then that firms continued to adopt cautious approaches to purchasing and stock management, and that confidence in the future took a knock in April.

The US report will be released at 9:45 AM ET