Toronto

Teranet HPI shows sixth straight monthly gain on seasonally-adjusted basis

Prior was +0.7%

Non-seasonally adjusted -0.1% m/m

Prices up 3.6% y/y vs 2.4% prior

Prices just 0.3% below April 2022 peak

Strong showing in Western Canada with Edmonton leading at +1.6% m/m

Toronto: +0.8% m/m, Vancouver +0.6% m/m

There are signs here that pent-up demand is being released following the Bank of Canada rate cuts, though I have also seen signs of surging inventory for sale more recently.