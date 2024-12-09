The polls are dire for the governing Liberal Party in Canada but they're nearly as bad for the NDP -- it's de facto coalition partner. With that, the government persists despite the domestic hunger for change.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will deliver Canada's annual fall economic update on Dec 16 and said she will focus on "delivering fairness" and a plan "to deliver a good middle class life to everyone."

The update is essentially a mini-budget and if there isn't enough for the left-wing NDP, then the government could be defeated. Expect some measures to increase spending at the border in a bid to avoid US tariffs.

Any surprises could be a Canadian dollar mover.