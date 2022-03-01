Full text below:

Statement March 1, 2022 - Geneva, Switzerland - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement:

"Canada has decided to refer the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court (ICC). We are working with other ICC member states to take this significant action as a result of numerous allegations of the commission of serious international crimes in Ukraine by Russian forces, including war crimes and crimes against humanity."

"We do not take this decision lightly. We have repeatedly called on Russia to cease its unprovoked and completely unjustifiable attacks on Ukraine and engage in meaningful dialogue. However, as the horrific events in Ukraine unfold before our eyes, it is now clear that more must be done.

"The ICC has our full support and confidence. We call on Russia to cooperate with the court.

"We firmly stand with Ukraine and the brave men and women fighting to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The perpetrators of these serious international crimes must face justice."

