Inventories:

Subsector details:

Motor vehicle and parts subsector sales increased by 3.9% to $14.1 billion in July. This is the third monthly rise since 2023 began.

Two out of three industry groups reported growth, with the motor vehicle industry group's sales (+4.2% to $11.4 billion) being the primary driver.

Exports in this subsector also grew by 2.1% in July.

Building material and supplies subsector saw a growth of 2.7% to $12.0 billion in July. This is the first increase for this subsector since March 2023.

Two out of three industry groups reported growth, with the lumber and other building supplies group (+4.6% to $5.9 billion) having the most impact.

Factors like Pacific Northwest wildfires and the British Columbia port workers' strike led to higher lumber prices and increased sales.