Details show:

Miscellaneous subsector sales decreased by -7.3% to $10.3 billion in June. Four of seven industry groups saw a monthly increase.

The agricultural products industry group's sales dropped -19.4% to $3.3 billion in June, affecting the overall subsector.

This decline followed a sales surge in May due to confirmed deliveries and seasonal demand.

Machinery, equipment and supplies subsector sales fell -4.2% to $17.8 billion in June. This followed a significant rise in May, the largest since June 2020.

Most industry groups reported a monthly sales decline in June 2023.

The other machinery, equipment and supplies industry group saw a decrease of -8.9% to $4.2 billion.

The construction, forestry, mining, and industrial machinery group dropped -6.0% to $5.9 billion.

Both groups had a sales surge in May due to high equipment demand.