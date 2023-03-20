Canada
Canada Finance Minister Freeland

Canada finance minister Freeland is on the wires saying:

The USDCAD moved down to test the 50% of the move up from the February 20 low at 1.3651 area. That level was also the low from last week. The rebound reach 1.3691. That was short of the broken 38.2% retracement near 1.3700. Stay below that level kept the sellers in play. The price is back down toward the swing area between 1.3658 and 1.3665, and below that the 50% retracement of 1.36511.

USDCAD
USDCAD is back toward swing area and 50% midpoint