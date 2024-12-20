Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau

The NDP has been the propping up the minority Liberal government since the 2021 election. It was a formal alliance for most of that time but lately it's be one-off partnership.

Now, with the Liberals in disarray, the NDP says it's cutting bait.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh says his party will vote to defeat the Liberal government.

That means that barring some miracle turn from other parties, we will be having an election before the one scheduled for October.

Now there are some moving parts here because parliament is on a six-week break and Justin Trudeau may quit and then the Liberals could try to delay by holding a leadership conference. All told, that could take until June.

We may know more very shortly what Trudeau's plans are as a cabinet shuffle is expected at 11:30 am ET.