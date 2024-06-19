Canadians are quickly turning against immigration as the country's population continues to swell at a breakneck pace.

The population surpassed 41 million for the first time on April 1, according to Statistics Canada. That's after the country added 242,673 people during the first quarter.

The quarterly population growth of 0.6% has been consistent over the past several quarters as the number of international students, asylum claimants and work permits jumps. Temporary residents were about half of the growth in the quarter and now represent 6.8% of the population, up from 3.5% just two years ago.

The Globe and Mail illustrates the surge in Canadian population:

Polls show a rapid turn in the Canadian population against immigration as housing and public services have come under intense strain. In March, the federal government said it would reduce temporary residents to 5% of the total population over the next three years, though they may need to take more drastic action as Trudeau's polling numbers fall to fresh lows.

Canada's per-capita GDP is below 2019 levels and yesterday Statistics Canada reported that bob vacancies fell by 24,300 (-3.6%) to 648,600 in the first quarter, marking the seventh consecutive quarterly decline from the record high in 2022.