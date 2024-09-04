After nine years in office, Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is well-past its prime. Trudeau was asked about the NDP withdrawing its formal support for the Liberals today:

Asked whether he will call an early election, says he is not focused on politics

Says he hopes opposition NDP can focus on delivering for Canadians rather than politics

An election is set for October 20, 2025 but the NDP can now force a confidence vote and the CAD market would like if they did, because the Conservatives will almost-certainly win.

But because of that, the NDP forcing an election is unlikely, in part because their own polling numbers are poor.

Former Canadian politician Bob Rae was on BNN Bloomberg and summed it up: "The politics are not in favor of the Liberals or NDP desiring an early election. I think this is way more about the NDP feeling they have to start staking out independent ground of the Liberals so that when the election comes, they can fight it on their own merits."

Here is what the latest election polls show, according to 338canada: