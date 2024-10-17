AI image

Trudeau and the ruling Liberal Party are polling terribly in Canada so the knives are out.

Yesterday, the Globe and Mail reported that a backbench revolt is brewing and that he could face a demand from 20 MPs to give up party leadership.

Now, four cabinet ministers say they wont' seek relection.

National Revenue Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau

federal economic development agency for Southern Ontario Filomena Tassi

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal

Sport and Physical Activity Minister Carla Qualtrough

Those aren't the biggest portfolios but you have to wonder if those ministers see the writing on the wall.

The shuffle is expected by the end of next week.