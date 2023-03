Canada Finance Minister Freeland

Sees deficit of $36.4B vs $43.0B this fiscal year

Sees 2023-24 deficit at $40.1 vs $30.6B

Sees 2024-25 deficit of $35.0B falling to $14.0B in 2027-28

Additional spending of $7.3B over fiver years on dental plan

Proposes one-time $2.5B grocery rebate

30% refundable tax credit for investments in new machinery linked to clean tech

15% refundable tax credit for eligible investments in clean electricity

There are no surprises here as everything leaked.