RBC Canadian consumer spending tracker points to a worsening outlook

RBC is out with its latest Canadian consumer spending tracker and the cardholder data from Canada's largest bank shows a worsening picture.

The report says Canadian consumers "are tapped out":

  • Retail sales likely declined in September, both nominally and after inflation adjustment
  • Q3 marks first quarter since early 2021 that services sector spending has weakened
  • Per capita retail spending "nothing short of abysmal" - declined in 7 of past 9 quarters
  • Overall sales buffered by rapid population expansion

Details:

  • Saw a "significant pullback" in clothing and footwear spending after August back-to-school surge
  • Car sales moderated after strong summer
  • Essential spending (groceries, gas) weakened
  • Dining out frequency decreased in August and September
  • Travel spending provided some offset, but hotel spending was below year-ago levels

Comments in the report from Carrie Freestone:

Interest rates have been adjusted lower, but debt-servicing ratios are still high with households playing catch-up from previous rate hikes over the past two years. Interest rates are at high levels, and it will take some time before Canadian consumers feel a significant incentive to ramp up discretionary spending

The Bank of Canada meets next week and pricing is now at 81% for a 50 basis point rate cut.

canada spending tracker