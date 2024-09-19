RBC's Canadian consumer spending tracker is a good measure of real-time spending based on credit card data. Usually it's released around the 10th of the month and I've been checking it daily, wondering why the long wait.

It's finally out and shows that August retail sales ex-autos, likely declined on a month-over-month basis both before and after adjusting for inflation. The tracker fell 0.1% and was flat excluding autos. That comes after declines of 0.4% and 0.3% respectively, in July.

Some highlights:

Services sector spending declined, alongside spending on goods and essentials

Home and renovation-related spending remained weak, alongside general merchandise, gasoline and health and personal care spending

Travel spending slowed with average spend per transaction falling in a sharp drop

Spending on hotels was largely flat as restaurant spending ticked lower

Within the report, travel looks particularly weak.