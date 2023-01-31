Canadian November monthly GDP is due at the bottom of the hour and expected to show the economy growing 0.1%. I expect the loonie to be less-sensitive to economic data for the next few months with the BOC now evaluating from the sidelines but any big misses will get attention.

The US employment cost report for Q4 is due at the the same time.

At 9 am ET we get US house price data from the FHFA and Case-Shiller. An hour later, the January consumer confidence report is out.

And don't forget, the 2-day FOMC meeting starts today.

It's also the anniversary of the worst research note ever.