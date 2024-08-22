The Canadian government says it's exploring all possible solutions to ending a rail lockout that started today, including binding arbitration.

Canadian rail lines carry massive amounts of freight, including into the US. Previously, collective agreements with CN and CP were staggered, so this is the first time they've even been shuttered at the same time.

It's only Day 1 but if it drags for weeks, it will put a major hiccup in Canadian economic data and a minor one is US data. That's going to make it especially challenging for central bankers to determine if a slowdown is real.