Home sales volumes +1% m/m in January

Non-seasonally adjusted sales -10.7% y/y

Home prices index +2.9% m/m

Prices up record 28% y/y

I'm increasingly convinced we're in the blow-off top phase of the Canadian housing bubble. Many markets -- some a far distance from major centres -- are up 40% y/y. The volume of sales don't tell the story because there's nothing available for sale.

Here are some examples of the insane pop in valuation recently: