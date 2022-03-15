Fourth consecutive rise

Prior was +0.7%

Higher sales in 14 of 21 industries

Petroleum and coal at +6.8% was strongest

Motor vehicles -17.5%

Earlier, Canadian housing starts for February rose to a 247.3K pace from 229.2K.

The report noted that "Several motor vehicle assembly plants experienced production shutdowns in January due to supply chain disruptions and semiconductor shortages. The capacity utilization rate of the motor vehicle industry dropped accordingly."

Convoy blockades in February undoubtedly worsened the situation, with sporadic shutdowns at vehicle manufacturing plants as a result.