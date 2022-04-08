The Bank of Canada rate is highly likely to hike rates by 50 basis points next week but a surprise in today's jobs report could skew the odds. Last month's jobs report was extremely strong, showing 336.6K jobs.

That's anticipated to followed up with 80K gains in today's report, lowering the unemployment rate to 5.3% from 5.5%. The report is due at the bottom of the hour.

The US calendar is a bit less lively. We get wholesale sales at 10 am ET, with inventories expected to climb 2.1% m/m. There are no speakers on the Fed docket.