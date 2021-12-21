The North American economic calendar is quiet once again today but at the bottom of the hour we get a couple of releases. The US Q3 current account report and Canadian retail sales.

Given omicron, I'm not sure the Canadian retail report is that big of a market mover but the BOC is thinking about hiking as soon as March, so they'll be watching closely. The consensus is a 1.0% rise or 0.8% ex autos.

US October sales beat estimates and I'm biased towards a strong number here as well. All the talk about shipping bottlenecks pulled Christmas shopping even earlier this year and that should filter through to stronger October and November numbers with December softer.