Canadian population growth has been a major reason for the ongoing downfall of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, though his government is now trying to reverse it.

Statistics Canada is out with the Q3 population report and it shows:

Quarterly growth of 176,699 people (+0.4%) -- slowest quarterly growth since Q1 2022

Canada's population reached 41,465,298

non-permanent resident growth +47,187 vs +318,433 in the prior quarter

Non-permanent residents are 7.4% of the population

Non-permanent resident additions:

The government has promised that Canadian population growth will go into reverse for the next two years. Given that per-capita GDP has fallen for seven straight quarters, that's a tough paradigm for growth.