Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a real battle for his political life and it looks like the clock is running out. I'd expect an election to be called in February but it's going to try to get by with a new cabinet.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland quit cabinet this week, setting off some real drama. It looks like he's going to try to surround himself with loyalists to right the ship but I'd expect the next round of polls to be even worse.