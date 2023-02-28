Canada GDP Qq Q4 2022
  • Prior was +2.9% q/q annualized (revised to 2.3%)
  • GDP q/q not annualized 0.0% vs +0.7% prior (revised to +0.6%)
  • December GDP % m/m -0.1% vs 0.0% expected
  • Prior m/m GDP +0.1%
  • December GDP % y/y vs +3.93% prior
  • Final domestic demand +0.3% q/q vs -0.2% prior
  • Business spending on machinery and equipment -7.8%
  • Net trade cut 1.455 points from GDP
  • January advance GDP +0.3%

This is the first look at Canadian Q4 GDP and offers a sense of how the economy was doing at the turn of the year. However all indications from Jan and Feb so far have been strong and that will give the Bank of Canada something to think about next week as the prelim January number was strong. Still, such a soft number erases what had been a 9% chance of a hike priced in for March 8.

Looking through the details of this report, Q4 inventories were soft, which is more noise than signal but business investment was also weak and that's concerning.

Canadian GDP

USD/CAD rose to 1.3586 from 1.3570 on the report but I would be cautious in chasing that, the details here aren't bad and oil is strong today.