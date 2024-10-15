Toronto

CREA now expects 468,900 properties to change hands in 2024 That's up 5.2% from 2023 But down from July forecast of 6.1% increase and way down from April forecast of 10.5% increase

Average home price forecast for 2024: Now expecting 0.9% annual increase to $683,200 Previous outlook was 2.5% annual increase

September data: Average home price: $669,630 (up 2.1% y/y) Sales up 6.9% y/y, but only 1.9% m/m New listings up 4.9% m/m

2025 forecast: Home sales expected to climb 6.6% Average home prices forecast to rise 4.4% to $713,375



The Canadian Real Estate Association always tilts optimistically because it's run by realtors. The direction of the changes is more important than the overall numbers here, similar to the changes from OPEC yesterday that squashed oil prices.

If anything, the trends I've been seeing in Canada are worrisome and people are far estimating how much rate cuts will help, given that they're all priced in and Canada 5-year yields are off the lows.