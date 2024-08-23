Canadian rail workers are coming back on the job after a short-lived lockout of both national railways.
CN workers have taken down picket lines while CP workers are still awaiting the official order but that should be coming imminently.
Minister of Labour Steven MacKinnon ordered the move:
“These collective bargaining negotiations belong to CN Rail, CPKC and TCRC alone — but their effects, and the impacts of the current impasse, are being borne by all Canadians,” MacKinnon said.
“As Minister of Labour, it is my assessment that the parties are at a fundamental impasse. Therefore, it is my duty and responsibility to invoke my authorities under the Canada Labour Code to secure industrial peace and deliver the short and long-term solutions that are in the national interest.”