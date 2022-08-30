The Case Shiller 20 city home price indices for the month of June 2022
- Case Shiller Monthly home price index for June 0.4% vs. 1.0% estimate. Last month 1.2% (was 1.3%)
- Case Shiller urine year on price index for June 18 .6% vs. 19.5% estimate. Down from 20.5% last month
The high watermark for the Case Shiller came in at 21.1% year on year. The data is for June so it is old and expectations would be for a decline over the last few months.
Looking forward, July of last year saw a 1.5% increase. In August it rose 1.2%, September 1.0%, and October 0.9%. I would expect, those numbers to be replaced by much lower levels and declines which will cause the year on year level to come down rapidly from its strong gains in 2021. Having said that there were two 2.4% rises in Feb and March of 2022 which and other sharp gains leading to those sharp increases which will take a while to work out of the data
Meanwhimhile the monthly home price index (a different measure of home prices released by the office of Federal housing Enterprise oversight) rose by 16.2% year on year vs. 18.3% last month. The monthly increase for June was 0.1% vs. 1.3% last month revised lower from 1.4%.