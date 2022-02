USD

Case-Shiller US December 20-city house price index +18.6% y/y vs +18.2% expected

US housing data

Prior was 18.3%

Prices up 1.5% m/m vs 1.2% prior The FHFA is also out with its US house price index: Prices up 17.6% nationally

Prices up 1.2% in Dec

