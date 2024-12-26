CNBC carried an interview with oil market analyst Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights. Video is here.

In summary:

  • Limited Influence of U.S. Leadership:

    • Despite former President Trump's pro-drilling rhetoric, U.S. oil producers prioritize technological advancements over expanding drilling activities.

  • U.S. Production Trends:

    • U.S. oil production grew by approximately 300,000 barrels per day in 2024, a significant slowdown from the nearly 1 million barrels per day increase the previous year.
    • Modest growth is expected to continue into 2025, driven by price sensitivity, with production likely to remain steady if WTI crude stays above $65–$70 per barrel.

  • Global Production Growth:

    • Increased oil output is expected from Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Guyana, and Norway, with more consistent and predictable production trends.

  • OPEC+ Strategy:

    • OPEC+ has delayed easing 2.2 million barrels per day of production cuts, showcasing a united and patient strategy for gradual supply increases.
    • The group aims to maintain Brent crude prices above $70 per barrel, which is likely the maximum price support they can offer without overextending its influence.
    • “I think that is where the market attention is focused because that’s the variable. With OPEC+, we’ve seen three postponements of the unwinding of the 2.2 million barrels per day. What that tells me is that OPEC+ despite all the talks in the market speculation is managing to remain cohesive”
OPEC