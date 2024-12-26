The World Bank raised its 2024 China growth forecast to 4.9%, from 4.8% previously. In summary from the Bank's report:
Economic Growth Performance:
- China's economic growth was robust at 4.8% during the first three quarters of 2024.
- Growth has slowed since Q2 2024 due to subdued domestic demand and a prolonged property sector downturn.
2024 and 2025 Projections:
- Growth is estimated at 4.9% in 2024 and projected to moderate to 4.5% in 2025.
- Policy easing measures are expected to provide moderate support.
Key Challenges:
- Subdued household and business confidence.
- Continued headwinds from the property sector downturn.
- Structural constraints including:
- Low domestic consumption.
- High debt levels among property developers and local governments.
- An ageing population.
Policy Efforts:
- The government is providing policy stimulus to balance short-term demand support with long-term financial stability.
- Emphasis on addressing the property sector crisis, strengthening social safety nets, and improving local government finances.
World Bank Perspective:
- Mara Warwick, World Bank Country Director for China, Mongolia, and Korea, emphasizes the need for:
- Balancing short-term growth support with structural reforms.
- Implementing clear and specific policy measures to boost market and household confidence.
- Unlocking sustained recovery through structural adjustments.
- Mara Warwick, World Bank Country Director for China, Mongolia, and Korea, emphasizes the need for:
***
None of those "key challenges" highlighted in the report should come as any surprise. The 'World Bank perspective' )policy adive) is not surprising either.