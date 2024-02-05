Caterpillar announced earnings today:

EPS $5.23 versus expected $4.75

revenues $17.1 billion versus $17.1 billion expected

In addition, the company said that fiscal year 2024 revenues seen broadly similar to 2023 (+0.5%).

The company CEO is now saying:

Overall demand remains healthy across most of the end markets for products and services

He warns that within APAC ex China, they are in softening of economic conditions

He also warns that because of supply chain constraints, they are not running at top efficiency

Supply chain constraints have started to ease, but still dealing with some constraints

Price increases will exceed manufacturing costs for the year

Of note is that the infrastructure spending initiatives are still being stimulative as is the funding for the Chips Act.

Shares of Caterpillar are trading up $14.82 or 4.70% in premarket trading at $329.91. That is new all-time highs for the industrial machinery producer.