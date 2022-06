The ECB will be hosting a forum on central banking this week and that is scheduled for 27 to 29 June. Today's agenda will feature welcome remarks by Lagarde at 1730 GMT but we will get more interesting lineups in the days ahead.

The big one will be a policy panel discussion on Wednesday at 1300 GMT, featuring Lagarde, Powell, and Bailey. That will last for about 1.5 hours, so one can expect there to be some good mix of policy remarks. The full agenda can be found here.