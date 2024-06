Fed and ECB speakers on the wires today...can hardly contain my excitement.

On the wires during the EU session:

ECB's Lane (10:00 BST | 05:00 ET)

ECB's de Guindos (10:00 BST | 05:00 ET)

ECB's Schnabel (14:30 BST | 09:30 ET)

ECB's Lagarde (18:30 BST | 13:30 ET)

Fed's Goolsbee (19:00 BST | 14:00 ET)

Note the calendar extract shows SAST time.