Polish exit polls are indicating a victory for liberal/centre-right parties over the hard right. If official results confirm it'll be encouraging news for Poland and the EU. And not such good news for Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin.

Its still going to a very tight contest between the incumbent Law and Justice (PiS) party, which appears to be narrowly ahead in Sunday's general election, and the liberal opposition.

PiS have held power for 8 years. Much of that time has been spent feuding with the European Union over various issues. PiS and its mainstream opposition have been supportive of NATO-member Poland's role in providing military and logistical support to Kyiv during Putin's war on Ukraine.

Partial official results are due to be published on Monday, Polish time.

More here:

Donald Tusk, the leader of Civic Coalition, was president of the European Council from 2014 to 2019.