CEO of oil and gas trader Vitol, Russel Hard, was speaking at the Energy Institute conference on tuesday.

crude oil expected to be fairly stable this year at around $80 a barrel,

"The crude market is much less fragile than a couple of years ago,"

Western sanctions on Russia "have been absorbed" in the market

More broadly:

fossil fuel demand is set to plateau later than previously expected due to a slower pace of the energy transition

"Oil demand has a good few number of years still to climb"

On natural gas, Hardy said that European households reduced their energy consumption by 10% to 12% this winter compared to pre-Ukraine war levels.

Info via Reuters, here is a little more there.