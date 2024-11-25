The Chair of NATO’s Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, spoke at an event in Brussels:

warned business heads to prepare for a "Wartime Scenario" by bringing production lines back home instead of relying on countries like China or Russia

"If we can make sure that all crucial services and goods can be delivered no matter what, then that is a key part of our deterrence,"

"We're seeing that with the growing number of sabotage acts, and Europe has seen that with energy supply,"

"We thought we had a deal with Gazprom, but we actually had a deal with Mr Putin. And the same goes for Chinese-owned infrastructure and goods. We actually have a deal with (Chinese President) Xi (Jinping)."

More at Reuters here

