The Chair of NATO’s Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, spoke at an event in Brussels:
- warned business heads to prepare for a "Wartime Scenario" by bringing production lines back home instead of relying on countries like China or Russia
- "If we can make sure that all crucial services and goods can be delivered no matter what, then that is a key part of our deterrence,"
- "We're seeing that with the growing number of sabotage acts, and Europe has seen that with energy supply,"
- "We thought we had a deal with Gazprom, but we actually had a deal with Mr Putin. And the same goes for Chinese-owned infrastructure and goods. We actually have a deal with (Chinese President) Xi (Jinping)."
