We have to return politics to public services

We must show that politics can be a force for good

Our task is nothing less than renewing the ideas that hold the country together

Vows a transformed Labour party, pledges to govern for the whole country

It's pretty much his winning speech, so it's mostly just rousing remarks. Sunak has come out to concede and apologise earlier, so the transition is pretty much complete. ITV and BBC are both reporting that Labour has won the majority with 326 seats secured in parliament. So, done deal as expected. They are expected to win anything north of 400 seats, so there's still some more counting to do.