Charlie Munger turned 99 last month but he's still investing with Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway and still weighing in on markets with his classic wit.

Today he was asked about long-term valuations and said "I don't worry about it too much, because I will be dead". He

He was also asked about the secret to longevity and losing his naturally-declining mental capacity. He said that he makes up cognitive decline by being shrewder.



"My sex life is a different story," he said to laughs from Becky Quick.

Munger has been an outspoken critic of crypto and he didn't hold back today when asked again:

"People who oppose my position are idiots. There isn't a rational argument against my position on CryptoSh**t," he said. “I'm ashamed of my country that so many people believe in this kind of crap and the government allows it to exist.”

With that, bitcoin is up 4.0% today in the second day of solid gains.

I think some of this could be money shifting from stablecoins into bitcoin on rumors of a crackdown. The talk of Wells' notices being issued this week were shot down but the chatter of trouble for brokers is continuing.

Watch Munger here: