Chat GPT-4 was released today and in the developer demo, Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder of OpenAI solved a complex problem within the tax code and spit out the math for a deduction.

Brockman noted that it's not a tax planner or accountant so it can't be relied on but you can see how it's on the path to putting millions of accountants out of work. Obviously it can't yet fill out the forms and submit your taxes but that looks like a trivial challenge at this point.

It's a powerful example of how this will be extremely disruptive technology. It will be a productivity revolution but also a major macro Macro In the context of trading, "macro" typically refers to macroeconomic factors and events that can influence the financial markets. These factors can include things like interest rates, inflation, economic growth, political events, and global trade policies. Macro traders may analyze economic data releases and news events to gain insight into the potential impact on various financial assets, such as currencies, commodities, and stocks. Macro is particularly important in forex trading.Macro traders In the context of trading, "macro" typically refers to macroeconomic factors and events that can influence the financial markets. These factors can include things like interest rates, inflation, economic growth, political events, and global trade policies. Macro traders may analyze economic data releases and news events to gain insight into the potential impact on various financial assets, such as currencies, commodities, and stocks. Macro is particularly important in forex trading.Macro traders Read this Term factor within this decade, pushing down prices and putting people out of work.

Perhaps most interesting is that the company itself still yet doesn't know what it's capable of.

"It has these raw capabilities that are so flexible, it doesn't care if it's code, it doesn't care if it's language, it doesn't care if it's tax. All of these capabilities on one system that can be applied toward the problem that you care about," said Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder of OpenAI in the developer demo.

Another new feature is its ability to describe what's in an image.

Moreover it was even able to interpret images. It was given an image and asked to describe why it was funny. The answer was dry, but it was correct.

It was also able to read, interpret and work with hand-written text in one step. It was able to take a very-roughly sketched out website on a pen and paper and turn it into the code for a working website.

"GPT-4 is not just a language model, it's also a vision mode. In fact, it can flexibly accept inputs that intersperse images and text arbitrarily, kind of like a document," Brockman said, noting the image features aren't yet publicly available.