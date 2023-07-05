Artificial Intelligence site ChatGPT has seen a surprising drop in traffic.

The report comes from the analytics firm Similarweb, which says:

Worldwide desktop and mobile web traffic to the ChatGPT website, chat.openai.com, dropped 9.7% from May to June, according to preliminary estimates. In the U.S., the month-over-month decline was 10.3%.

Worldwide unique visitors to ChatGPT’s website dropped 5.7%. The amount of time visitors spent on the website was also down 8.5%.

ChatGPT still attracts more worldwide visitors than bing.com, Microsoft’s search engine, or Character.AI, the second most popular stand-alone AI chatbot site. Worldwide visits to Character.AI dropped 32% month-over-month, although traffic is still up tremendously from where it was in June 2022, when the company founded by ex-Google engineers was just getting started.

Should we sell NVDA on this? Probably not.

-

ps. I did try to ask ChatGPT about the report but it fobbed me off with b/s. Which pretty much confirms it has achieved sentience I guess. It'll be a central banker soon.