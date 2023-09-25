Chevron chairman and CEO Mike Wirth spoke in a US TV interview, CNBC, on Monday.

He pithily wrapped up what's driving the price higher:

We’ve seen a global economy that is continuing to do pretty well.

We’ve seen some production cutbacks in some of the OPEC countries come on top of a market that was already showing some tightening

It’s fundamentally supply and demand, and prices have been firming here for a number of weeks

I think risks remain more to the upside than the downside

Said US oil is going above $100/bbl, higher for non-US oil.

Brent update: