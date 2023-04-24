CFNAI
  • Prior was -0.19
  • 3 of the 4 broad categories were negative

The National Activity Index, released monthly by the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank, serves as an economic barometer that offers a comprehensive and up-to-date assessment of the United States economy. By consolidating data from 85 distinct economic indicators, the Chicago Fed's index measures the country's economic well-being across four key sectors: production and income, employment, personal consumption and housing, and sales, orders, and inventories. A reading of zero signifies that the US economy is expanding at its historical average growth rate, while positive and negative values indicate growth above or below the trend, respectively.