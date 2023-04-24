Prior was -0.19

3 of the 4 broad categories were negative

The National Activity Index, released monthly by the Chicago Federal Reserve Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the Read this Term Bank, serves as an economic barometer that offers a comprehensive and up-to-date assessment of the United States economy. By consolidating data from 85 distinct economic indicators, the Chicago Fed's index measures the country's economic well-being across four key sectors: production and income, employment, personal consumption and housing, and sales, orders, and inventories. A reading of zero signifies that the US economy is expanding at its historical average growth rate, while positive and negative values indicate growth above or below the trend, respectively.