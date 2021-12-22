Chicago Fed national activity index

Prior 0.76 revised to 0.75

the diffusion index which is a three month moving average, increase to 0.35 in November from 0.18 in October

53 of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions

32 made negative contributions

32 indicators improved from October to November

53 indicators deteriorated

Of the indicators that improved, ten made a negative contributions (but were less negative)

production contributed 0.21 down from 0.42 in October

employment related indicators added 0.18 versus 0.23 in October

personal consumption and housing move down -0.05 versus +0.04 in October

sales orders and inventories came in at 0.03 versus 0.06 in October

For the full report click here

The index is a weighted average composite of 85 existing monthly economic indicators. A positive index reading corresponds to growth above trend. A negative for reading corresponds to growth below trend. The data is compiled of four broad categories:

production income, employment, personal consumption and housing, and sales, orders and inventories