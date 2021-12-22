- Prior 0.76 revised to 0.75
- the diffusion index which is a three month moving average, increase to 0.35 in November from 0.18 in October
- 53 of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions
- 32 made negative contributions
- 32 indicators improved from October to November
- 53 indicators deteriorated
- Of the indicators that improved, ten made a negative contributions (but were less negative)
- production contributed 0.21 down from 0.42 in October
- employment related indicators added 0.18 versus 0.23 in October
- personal consumption and housing move down -0.05 versus +0.04 in October
- sales orders and inventories came in at 0.03 versus 0.06 in October
The index is a weighted average composite of 85 existing monthly economic indicators. A positive index reading corresponds to growth above trend. A negative for reading corresponds to growth below trend. The data is compiled of four broad categories:
- production income,
- employment,
- personal consumption and housing, and
- sales, orders and inventories