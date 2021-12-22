Chicago Fed
Chicago Fed national activity index
  • Prior 0.76 revised to 0.75
  • the diffusion index which is a three month moving average, increase to 0.35 in November from 0.18 in October
  • 53 of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions
  • 32 made negative contributions
  • 32 indicators improved from October to November
  • 53 indicators deteriorated
  • Of the indicators that improved, ten made a negative contributions (but were less negative)
  • production contributed 0.21 down from 0.42 in October
  • employment related indicators added 0.18 versus 0.23 in October
  • personal consumption and housing move down -0.05 versus +0.04 in October
  • sales orders and inventories came in at 0.03 versus 0.06 in October
  • For the full report click here

The index is a weighted average composite of 85 existing monthly economic indicators. A positive index reading corresponds to growth above trend. A negative for reading corresponds to growth below trend. The data is compiled of four broad categories:

  1. production income,
  2. employment,
  3. personal consumption and housing, and
  4. sales, orders and inventories